Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji Sailing Association Hosts Summer Regatta Series

The Lake Bemidji Sailing Association has begun its summer season. There will be five races in their summer regatta series, where a majority of the boats are J-18 Olympic class racers. The Lake Bemidji Sailing Association is the current home to the largest fleet in the world.

While the J-18 is a popular choice here in Bemidji, any sailor is welcomed to race regardless of the type of boat or level of experience they have.

Each regatta is designed to be between an hour and a half to two hours long.

The next race in the series will be this Saturday, July 10, and start at 1 PM near Ruttger’s Birchmont Lodge.

