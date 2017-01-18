Northwoods Adventure: Garfield Lake Ice Racing

It’s January, and what sounds like the rumbling of thunder is actually the rumbling of engines. Each Sunday on Garfield Lake in Laporte, around 30 cars race for top honors and points. The Garfield Lake Ice Racers Association has put on these race day events for years.

For the drivers, it’s not only a hobby – it’s a labor of love to race among friends.

Unlike dirt track racing, ice racing requires studded tires, passengers can ride along and no helmets are required.

One of the unique aspects about the Garfield Lake Ice Racing is that all the money generated by the race day events are put directly back into the community.

For the racers, knowing that their racing not only promotes their community but that they are making a difference in so many lives.

If you want to give it a try or want to take in the racing action, the green flag drops each Sunday at noon.