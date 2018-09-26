Northwoods Adventure: Fall Colors Begin To Pop

‘Tis the season around the north country for the kaleidoscope of color starting to appear ranging from reds and oranges to a variety of golds. At the Lake Bemidji State Park, staff is preparing for another busy season as fall gets underway.

With still plenty of green clinging on to the trees, each day brings rapid change to the landscape. And with that ever-changing landscape, each day is crucial when it comes to fall color.

While the month of September has been cold, dreary and rainy, that actually can be a very good sign to expect some bright and vibrant fall colors. The silver lining to our cold and wet September is that it plays a key role in the longevity of our fall color season.

With the park expecting to peak in color over the next ten days, different trees will change and drop their leaves over an extended period of time. And with fall traffic expecting to pick up over the next few weeks, visitors to the state park are in for a colorful treat.