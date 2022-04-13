Northwoods Adventure: Easy Riders Bike Shop in Brainerd Celebrates 50 Years

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Easy Riders Bicycle & Sport Shop in Brainerd is celebrating 50 years of serving the community. Easy Riders wasn’t always a bike shop, but it was always Ken and Laurie Shepard’s business, and what they loved to do was serve the Brainerd Lakes Area community.

Now, the demand for bikes in the Lakes Area has continued to climb and evolve. Easy Riders have evolved with them, while keeping the same original goal in mind of getting every Brainerd resident enjoying time on a bike.

