Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Folks in Brainerd had to pack up their permanent fish houses by the March 1st deadline. But residents in the northern part of the state can leave theirs out for another two weeks.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today