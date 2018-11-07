Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Deer Hunting Season

Nathan Green
Nov. 7 2018
Leave a Comment

With the first few days of the firearms deer hunting season in the books, this year so far has received mixed reviews. While some hunters had great luck hunting their prize buck, others did not. But this week’s wintery weather may make conditions ideal for hunting.

The weather can play a key role in a successful opening weekend. Early numbers are still expected to be up over last year, but it’s too soon to tell.

While it’s still early to get official numbers on just how successful the deer hunting opener was from the Minnesota DNR, one indicator is to visit your local butcher shop and just see how busy they really are.

At Stittswoth Meats, hunters have been bringing in their deer since opening morning, and already over the past couple of days have seen an increase over last deer season’s record year.

So far, over 200 deer have been brought into Stittworth Meats to have their deer processed, but with ideal hunting conditions to come later this week, they are prepared to take in more deer this year then ever.

Mychal Stittsworth, owner of Stittsworth Meats, says that every deer brought in will be made to order and returned back to its original owner. He also added that with a dramatic increase over last year, this year could be one of the best for hunters.

Nathan Green
Contact the Author Nathan Green
ngreen@lptv.org

Related Posts

DNR Says Deer Numbers Continuing To Rebound

Paul Bunyan’s Christmas Tree Completed In Bemidji

DNR Checking For Chronic Wasting Disease During Firearm Deer Hunting Season

MN DNR Issues Permits For Proposed Copper-Nickel Mine

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

D. Ostlund said

Thank you so much for covering this important issue. Every other issue (health... Read More

Jersey Teapot said

What are their stances on cannabis legalization?... Read More

AJ Feldman
AJ Feldman said

Hi Jim, The boys soccer team plays St. Cloud Cathedral in the section semifina... Read More

Jim Simmons said

Trying to follow the Bemidji boys soccer and wrestling from Oklahoma. Are you a... Read More

Latest Story

Crow Wing County Hopes To See High Voter Turnout

Voters in Crow Wing County faced snow today as they headed to the polls for the midterm elections. After such a heated election cycle, voter
Posted on Nov. 7 2018

Latest Stories

Crow Wing County Hopes To See High Voter Turnout

Posted on Nov. 7 2018

City Of Bemidji Hosting "Cranksgiving" Fundraiser

Posted on Nov. 6 2018

Life Saving Award Presented To Four Bemidji Officers

Posted on Nov. 6 2018

Pine River-Backus Volleyball Falls In Section Final To B-B-E

Posted on Nov. 6 2018

BSU Soccer To Host First Round Of NCAA Tournament

Posted on Nov. 6 2018

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.