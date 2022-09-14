Northwoods Adventure: Crow Wing Co. Master Gardeners Give Back Through Growing

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northland Arboretum in Brainerd is host to many unique outdoor programs, and one of those is the Crow Wing County Master Gardener program from the University of Minnesota.

The volunteer service helps share University of Minnesota research-based knowledge on priorities important to Minnesota residents like as growing your own food and plants. The Master Gardeners have four separate gardens that volunteers are constantly working on at the Northland Arboretum, and these plots also teach area residents the benefits of gardening.

Last year, the Crow Wing County Master Gardeners volunteered over 3,500 hours at a value of over $100,000 to the county, proving the program has very high potential for the future.

The Master Gardener Program provides many different educational opportunities designed to enhance the public’s quality of life and to promote good stewardship of the environment. More information on the program can be found on their website.

