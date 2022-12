Click to print (Opens in new window)

Christmas Point Wild Rice Co. has aimed to turn their Baxter and Walker stores into family friendly holiday destinations with many unique items for sale. One of the biggest attractions is the variety of Christmas trees displaying all sorts of different themes and unique ornaments.

