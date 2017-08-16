DONATE

LPTV NEWS

Northwoods Adventure: Cardboard Boat Races In Crosslake

Clayton Castle
Aug. 15 2017
Leave a Comment

Racing with cardboard boats? That’s exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar with the 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Races, benefiting the White Fish Yacht Club and the Lakes Foundation.

The event featured over 40 boats racing for a cash prize of 500 dollars. While many of the participants were newcomers, there were some veterans of cardboard racing as well.

Racing cardboard boats sound unusual at first, but it’s what brings people back for more. The uniqueness of the style captures the attention and love of many.

The organizers of the event are excited to notice the growth of the event the past seven years and hopes it will continue to grow in the future.

At the end of the day, it was team Stars and Stripes taking home the grand prize.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Northwoods Adventure: Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival

Treating Strokes A High Priority At Essentia Health

World Breastfeeding Awareness Week Aims to Combat Stigma

Northwoods Adventure: Mille Lacs Lake A Hot Spot For Bass Fishing

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)

Heidi Spesard Noble said

Thanks, Mal on your piece on " Legally Blonde" Do you have any dance video of t... Read More

John Westad said

Thanks for taking the time to come down and spend some time with us. Thanks, als... Read More

Jarrod Mankie said

Haydee, thank you for the coverage. You did an awesome job. - Jarrod (past comma... Read More

CC said

The drug and alcohol problem has been on-going for some time, extreme measures s... Read More

Latest Story

Taxes May Jeopardize The Future Of Charitable Gambling

$1.7 billion: that’s how much Minnesotans spent on gambling last year. Allied Charities of Minnesota (ACM) represents the 1,200 licensed
Posted on Aug. 15 2017

Latest Stories

Taxes May Jeopardize The Future Of Charitable Gambling

Posted on Aug. 15 2017

Event Asks Community To "Walk A Mile In Her Shoes"

Posted on Aug. 15 2017

Bemidji Boys Soccer Looks To Build On Record-Breaking Season

Posted on Aug. 15 2017

Investigators Search Slain Australian Woman's Home In Minneapolis

Posted on Aug. 15 2017

FBI Joins Search For Missing Alexandria Teen

Posted on Aug. 15 2017

About

Lakeland Public Television understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our on-line presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

LPTV is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2017 Lakeland Public Television. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.