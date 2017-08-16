Northwoods Adventure: Cardboard Boat Races In Crosslake

Racing with cardboard boats? That’s exactly what took place on Saturday afternoon at Moonlite Bay Family Restaurant and Bar with the 7th Annual Cardboard Boat Races, benefiting the White Fish Yacht Club and the Lakes Foundation.

The event featured over 40 boats racing for a cash prize of 500 dollars. While many of the participants were newcomers, there were some veterans of cardboard racing as well.

Racing cardboard boats sound unusual at first, but it’s what brings people back for more. The uniqueness of the style captures the attention and love of many.

The organizers of the event are excited to notice the growth of the event the past seven years and hopes it will continue to grow in the future.

At the end of the day, it was team Stars and Stripes taking home the grand prize.