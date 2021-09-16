Lakeland PBS

Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Sports Boosters Holds Annual Tapped & Corked Event

Nick UrsiniSep. 16 2021

From local breweries to food vendors, businesses packed the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd over the weekend for the sixth annual Tapped and Corked event.

Run by the Brainerd Sports Boosters, proceeds from the event benefit Brainerd Area Athletics. Joel Clough, the President of the Sports Boosters, says he expected nearly 1,000 people to show up to the three-hour event, which featured some staple local breweries as well as other more national ones.

For the seventh Tapped & Corked event, the Brainerd Sports Boosters hope to return to its normal weekend in April.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

Despite a New Section, Brainerd Warriors Girls Tennis Off to Hot Start

Greenforest Recycling Showcases New Equipment Thanks to MPCA Grant

New Babe the Ox Statue to Be Placed in Downtown Brainerd

In Focus: Creating New Art Out of Old Quilts

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2021 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.