Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Sports Boosters Holds Annual Tapped & Corked Event

From local breweries to food vendors, businesses packed the Essentia Health Sports Center in Brainerd over the weekend for the sixth annual Tapped and Corked event.

Run by the Brainerd Sports Boosters, proceeds from the event benefit Brainerd Area Athletics. Joel Clough, the President of the Sports Boosters, says he expected nearly 1,000 people to show up to the three-hour event, which featured some staple local breweries as well as other more national ones.

For the seventh Tapped & Corked event, the Brainerd Sports Boosters hope to return to its normal weekend in April.

