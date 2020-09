Click to print (Opens in new window)

For this week’s Northwoods Adventure, reporter Brad Hamilton spoke with Sue Galligan from the Brainerd Lakes Chamber of Commerce on their upcoming Sporting Clays Fall Fling.

The Chamber’s Sporting Clays event is set to take place in Little Falls on October 14th.

