Northwoods Adventure: Brainerd Experiences First Heavy Snowfall of the Year

The Brainerd Lakes area woke up to a fresh blanket of snow on Tuesday. While they have had some light flurries over the previous two days, the snow finally stuck, which means it’s time to celebrate the arrival of winter. After a warm and beautiful fall, the Lakes Area has finally transitioned to winter with the area’s first big snowfall of the year.

Some people say when it snows you have two options: shovel it, or make snow angels. In other words, it’s worth braving the cold to get outside and enjoy the winter season.

Winter provides a lot of different activities, whether its skiing, snowshoe hiking, or even a good old-fashioned snowball fight. We only have four seasons, and winter is not one you want to miss.

