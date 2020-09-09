Northwoods Adventure: Bemidji Parks and Recreation’s Providing “Rec on the Go”

Click to print (Opens in new window)

With the end of summer upon us, in most years, that would mean kids coming home from camp. This year, many camps were canceled, but that doesn’t mean that there wasn’t summer fun to be had at home.

When COVID-19 shut down summer camps across the area, the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department knew they had to do something to provide entertainment for youth in the community. To replicate canceled summer camps, they came up with “Rec on the Go,” which are activity boxes filled with DIY crafts, journals, games, and recipes. Throughout the season, they have given out over 250 boxes.

The department is now transitioning to a new season which means new themes, including plans for Halloween and Thanksgiving boxes.

This year has come with its own unique challenges for parents, which meant for the Bemidji Parks and Recreation department, it was important to have as many activities for elementary-aged students as possible.

