Northwoods Adventure: Baxter Approves Plans for Groomed Fat Tire Bike Trail

Lakeland News — Jan. 11 2022

Calling all fat tire bike enthusiasts: plans to build a new groomed fat tire bike trail in southwest Baxter’s open spaces have officially been approved.

The agreement was passed last year, but there wasn’t enough time left in the winter season to groom the trails.

The city recently acquired about 880 acres in southwest Baxter. With all this open space, the city found the idea of a new bike trail appealing.

The trail is located just west of the Mississippi River bridge on the south end of Baxter. The trail entrance is off of Oakdale Road and goes all the way down along the east side of Island Lake.

There is no official date for when the trail will open, but the hope is for the trails to be groomed within the next couple of weeks.

If you’re looking to get out on one of the many trails in the Baxter area, you use the Baxter Park Locator website to plan your route as well as find out more details about the parks.

By — Lakeland News

