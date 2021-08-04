Northwoods Adventure: 2021 Dragon Boat Festival Preparations Underway

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Final preparations are underway for this year’s Dragon Boat Festival.

The 15th annual Dragon Boat Festival is officially back on in Bemidji after not being hosted last year due to COVID-19. All of the classic events will be making a return. The event is also filled with fundraisers to give back to the community.

While festivities start as soon as tomorrow, the opening ceremonies for the races will be on Friday.

