Northwoods Adventure: 15th Annual Backwoods Bash

The Backwoods Bash in Blackduck is a family-friendly event with lots of activities and games put on for the whole community to join in on the fun. It always takes place on the third week of August and is a time for the community to get together.

“I started at the very beginning. We started adding different things and kind of changing it up. I graduated in town in 2010 and it’s been kind of something I’ve always tried to be a part of,” attendee James Bettin said.

The event started 15 years ago during Blackduck’s Centennial Celebration, when one woman wanted to bring back a parade.

“So, it started with just me trying to get a parade in town. And then a few of us got together as a committee and we put out there for everyone who’d want to vote for a name to name the event. We gave away a free T-shirt and that’s how it started, and it just keeps growing every year,” said Backwoods Bash chair Heidi Landis.

Backwoods Bash is a three-day festival, the first day being the kick-off event. Landis says the goal of an event like Backwoods Bash is to bring everyone to town together.

“To bring two-year olds, to bring 20-year-olds, to bring 60-year-olds, all ages – we just want them here to have a good time. We like when class reunions take time to meet here for their class reunion, because then they can participate in the parade, the drake scramble, the 5K. Just bringing everyone together it’s all about family and friends,” Landis said.

Every year, the committee tries and adds something new to the event to keep it fun and engaging. Activities like bingo, corn-hole competition, tug-a-war, dunk tank, the bouncy house inflatables, and pie eating contests make for a fun, interactive day.

Attendee Alexa Sparvy said her favorite game at the event is the dunk tank because they get to dunk their coaches. Another visitor, Ellee George, said she likes how everybody comes together.

“It’s our town so we know a lot of people,” George said.

For some in the community, Backwoods Bash is more than a festival: it’s an occasion that brings people who’ve grown up in the community back together for a reunion.

“Great interaction with all the community members. It seems like a lot of people from town, people that are – I’ve seen a lot of people that I’ve graduated with or people that are from out of town, but this is the weekend they come back to Blackduck just so everybody gets to see each other,” said attendee Carl Adams.