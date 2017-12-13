Northwest Technical College Makes Plans For Plumbing/HVAC Programs

Northwest Technical College in Bemidji is hoping to expand their programs with a new HVAC, plumbing and refrigeration degree program.

Today, NTC invited industry leaders from all over Minnesota to talk about what the new HVAC program should look like. They talked about what the workforce needs, as well as what skills the students would have to learn to succeed in the career path.

Officials will review the feedback and begin developing the program in January.

NTC Vice President of Academic Affairs Darrin Strosahl says, “The industry of HVAC has more jobs open than they have students to fill them and it’s a really good career path. Some of the high techs and high paying jobs in there make over $100,000 dollars a year so it’s a great career path for someone who says ‘you know what? I’m really good at working with my hands and I really enjoy figuring out how systems work,’ and so that whole part of commercial HVAC systems is a great career path.”

NTC hopes to launch the new HVAC program next fall.