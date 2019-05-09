Northwest Technical College Hosts First Ever Student Achievement Day

Northwest Technical College took the time to honor some of their outstanding students with their first ever Student Achievement Celebration Day.

40 students were given awards during the ceremony this morning. Each program at NTC selected one outstanding student and one most improved student. There were also 10 campus wide awards. Recipients of the campus-wide awards will have their names displayed on a plaque that will be hung in the Student Success Center on campus.

Tyler Peterson, student success director at NTC, says, “We had awards for people persevering through difficult times. We had leadership awards. We had outstanding students within their program and most improved students within their program, so we wanted to kind of capture each category, each area of study and select those students to receive those achievement awards today.”

NTC says they came up with the ceremony to let students know that their hard work is being recognized. They also hope the celebration will inspire other students on campus.

Darrin Strosahl, VP of academic affairs, says, “Some of our students are balancing as single parents or with families or they work full time and going to school as a student, so there’s just many factors that our students balance out to be successful in their academic pursuits and really, their pursuit to find a high-skilled, high paying job and that really what’s it’s about and so, it’s really uplifting today. I mean, you can’t help but be motivate by other folks who are already motivate and have been so successful.”

NTC plans to take the Achievement Celebration Day and make it an annual event in the future. A full list of award recipients is below:

Dental Assisting

Outstanding Student: Morgan Groenhoff, a freshman from Salol, Minn.

Electrical Construction

Outstanding Student: Matthew Ollila, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Most Improved: Reese Renollet, a sophomore from International Falls, Minn.

Business

Outstanding Student: Nathan Isaacson, a freshman from Monticello, Minn.

Practical Nursing

Outstanding Student: Candice Casavan, a sophomore from Menahga, Minn.

Most Improved: Kasey Wass, a sophomore from Walker, Minn.

Automotive Service

Outstanding Student: Tony Moss, a freshman from International Falls, Minn.

Most Improved: Jacob Windt, a freshman from Deer River, Minn.

Residential Plumbing/HVAC

Outstanding Student: Thomas Person, a student in the residential plumbing and HVAC program from Bemidji, Minn.

Most Improved: Alexander Froelic, a freshman from Bemidji, Minn.

Commercial Refrigeration

Outstanding Student: Brandon Loch, a freshman from Bemidji, Minn.

Most Improved: Alexander Mattson, a freshman from Bemidji, Minn.

Child Care & Education

Outstanding Student: Hannah Curb, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Health Sciences

Outstanding Student: Kelly Rees, a freshman from Bemidji, Minn.

Most Improved: Na Zhao, a student in the health sciences program from Bemidji, Minn.

Emerging Computer Technology

Outstanding Student: John Weeks, a freshman from Cavalier, North Dakota.

Human Resources

Outstanding Student: Courtney Mayer, a freshman from Bemidji, Minn.

Computer Support

Outstanding Student: Christopher Smith, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Sales, Marketing & Management

Outstanding Student: Deena Crabb, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Community Health

Outstanding Student: Amber Rahn, a student in the community health program from St. Paul, Minn.

Most Improved: Allison Heiman, a student in the community health program from Ely, Minn.

Medical Coding

Outstanding Student: Amanda Hall, a freshman from Granite Falls, Minn.

Most Improved: Cari Rice, a freshman from Blackduck, Minn.

Nursing – LPN Step-In

Outstanding Student: Heather Wilhelm, a sophomore from Deer River, Minn.

Most Improved: Nicholas Erickson, a sophomore from Clearbook, Minn.

Sales & Marketing

Outstanding Student: Macy Romanowski, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Nursing – RN

Outstanding Student: Alison Leas, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn.

Most Improved: Paula Gohman, a sophomore from Grey Eagle, Minn.

Perseverance Award

Ashley Doherty, a sophomore from Hugo, Minn. majoring in child care and education.

Extraordinary Kindness Award

Romi Stone, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn studying nursing.

Student Leadership Award

Matthew Snyder, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn. studying nursing and health sciences.

Community Engagement Award

Mackenzie Gatewood, a sophomore from Nevis, Minn. studying community health and health sciences.

Dedicated & Devoted Award

Cassie Wednchuk, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn. studying child care and education.

Demonstrated Diversity Award

Ester Olson, a freshman from Shevlin, Minn. studying medical coding.

Non-traditional Student Achievement Award

Ole Risland, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn. studying automotive services.

Outstanding Online Learner Award

Tanisha Beaulieu, a sophomore from Red Lake, Minn. studying emerging computer technology.

Student Worker of the Year Award

Hannah Hoven, a sophomore from Bemidji, Minn studying nursing.

NTC Spirit Award

Sadie Fraley, a sophomore from Northome, Minn. majoring in child care and education.