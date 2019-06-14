Northwest Minnesota Foundation Names New President And CEO

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation board of directors has named Karen White as the foundation’s next president and chief executive officer.

According to a release, White will become the fourth president since the Northwest Minnesota Foundation was established in 1986.

White was selected from a national pool of candidates through a five-month review process, led by a search committee that included current and past board members. White has been serving as the foundation’s chief strategy officer. She will begin serving as president on July 1, 2019.

“On behalf of the board, we are very pleased that Karen will become our next president,” said Board Chair Tom Anderson. “Karen has demonstrated a commitment to the region and has a passion for her work at NMF.”

White has been on staff at NMF for over three years. She was hired as vice president for programs in 2016 and was promoted to chief strategy officer in July of 2018.

White will take over for Nancy Vyskocil, who announced her retirement in November of 2018. “It has been my privilege to have been part of the foundation’s growth and service to the region for the past eleven years. I am confident that Karen will provide strong leadership in carrying out the foundation’s next strategic plan with a focus on building better lives,” Vyskocil said.