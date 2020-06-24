Northwest Minnesota Foundation Hosting Virtual Fundraiser, Supporting Breweries

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The Northwest Minnesota Foundation is hosting a virtual fundraiser tomorrow, June 24th, in hopes of raising $1,000 while also supporting local breweries.

The foundation is partnering with Bemidji Brewing, Revelation Ale Works in Hallock, and Lake of the Woods Brewing Company in Warroad for the fundraiser. If you donate $50 or more to the Northwest Minnesota Foundation, you’ll receive a $10 gift card to the brewery of your choice as well as a NMF can coozie.

The $1,000 fundraising goal will go towards the foundation’s endowment fund. They also will be giving out prizes throughout the day on Wednesday on Facebook.

To donate, you can visit their website or text “Cheers” to 50155.

