Lakeland PBS

Northome/Kelliher Boys B-Ball Defeats Blackduck in Section 8A East Play-In

Lakeland News — Mar. 5 2024

The eastern half of the boys’ Section 8A basketball tournament got underway on Monday with a couple of play-in games, including one between two regional rivals, Northome/Kelliher and Blackduck.

The two teams have traded blows as of late, with the Drakes winning both meetings in 2022-23, and the Mustangs answering back to take both games this time. So for the third time this year, 8-seed Northome/Kelliher was taking on 9-seed Blackduck at Northome High School.

Northome/Kelliher went on to win 78-67 over rival Blackduck. The Mustangs now have a date with top-seeded Cass Lake-Bena on Thursday.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Beloved Bemidji Lumberjacks Fan Eric ‘Big E’ Nelson Passes Away After Cancer Battle

Grand Rapids Boys’ Hockey Heading Back to State with 2OT Win Over Andover

Northern Lakes Boys’ Hockey Falls to Alexandria in Section 6A Championship

Warroad Boys’ Hockey Going Back to State After Upsetting East Grand Forks in 2OT

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.