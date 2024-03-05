Northome/Kelliher Boys B-Ball Defeats Blackduck in Section 8A East Play-In
The eastern half of the boys’ Section 8A basketball tournament got underway on Monday with a couple of play-in games, including one between two regional rivals, Northome/Kelliher and Blackduck.
The two teams have traded blows as of late, with the Drakes winning both meetings in 2022-23, and the Mustangs answering back to take both games this time. So for the third time this year, 8-seed Northome/Kelliher was taking on 9-seed Blackduck at Northome High School.
Northome/Kelliher went on to win 78-67 over rival Blackduck. The Mustangs now have a date with top-seeded Cass Lake-Bena on Thursday.
