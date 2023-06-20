Northland Arboretum’s Firefly Festival Hosts Music, Vendors, and New Executive Director

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

The Northland Arboretum in the Brainerd Lakes Area held its 2nd annual Firefly Festival this past Sunday. The fundraiser featured raffles, music, vendors, and the first public appearance of the Arboretum’s newly appointed executive director, Trevor Pumnea.

“We picked Trevor because of his youth, his experience, and the energy that he will bring to the Northland Arboretum,” said Dan Lee, president of Northland Arboretum’s Board of Directors. “Trevor comes from an educational background with recreational therapy and using these kinds of facilities to their maximum effect. So, it was just a wonderful mix for us find somebody like that to bring into the arboretum.”

Pumnea, for his part, says he plans to let the arboretum speak for itself.

“I don’t plan on changing a whole lot. Sounds like everything’s working [here] so I’m hoping I can just support them in the best way I know how,” said Pumnea. “Honestly, education and recreation are what I’ve been doing for the past decade, so I think I’ll be a good team member here.”

The Firefly Festival is one of the things that seems to be working as the event doubled in size since last year, welcoming over 150 guests. Food and drinks were available for attendees, who got to listen to bands like Norm’s Bait & Tackle Choir and Mason Dixon Line on the grounds of the arboretum.

Northland Arboretum’s Volunteer & Office Coordinator Lacey Doboszenski said the event is a great way to showcase what they’re about.

“We basically are trying to connect the community to nature. We do that through recreation, and we have a lot of educational classes and events,” explained Doboszenski. “It is a fundraiser, so all the funds raised go back into the Northland Arboretum, which we are a non-profit, so fundraising is a big part of what we do and this is a really fun way to do it.”

