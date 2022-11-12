Lakeland PBS

Northern Township Near Bemidji Considers Incorporating Into a City

Mary BalstadNov. 11 2022

Northern Township announced its intent to leave the Greater Bemidji Joint Planning Board in late September and is now considering incorporating into a city.

Although this decision may provide the current township with more options, there are some unknowns as well.

Among rising issues with not having full control over future plans and needs for the community, as well as continual community developments, Northern Township has recently brought up the idea of incorporating into a city.

With this incorporation, Northern Township would see more control over its own boundaries and future community needs. This development would also allow for more options with larger projects.

If Northern Township were to fully incorporate into a city, changes to boundaries or taxes are not expected.

The township anticipates incorporation to take between one to two years, but further discussion with the town board is needed to decide whether the township is fully invested into going down this avenue. The board plans to continue the incorporation discussion at their next meeting.

By — Mary Balstad

