Northern Minnesota Sees Record-Breaking Cold September Temperatures

The National Weather Service says temperatures plunged below the freezing mark in several locations early this morning.
It was 28 degrees (-2 Celsius) in International Falls, breaking the Sept. 6 record of 31 (-0.5 C). It was 29 degrees (-1.6 C) in Hibbing, exceeding the bone-chilling lowest low of 33 (0.5 C) for the same date.
Hardest hit was the St. Louis County community of Robinson, where it was 24 degrees (-4.5 C).
The weather service says temperatures across northern Minnesota will moderate through the weekend with highs in the mid-60s to near 70 and lows in the 40s and 50s.
Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS
Great job Shirelle! Thank you so much for coming to Hackensack and covering our... Read More
If this is so important, why are you not farming and producing food in the manne... Read More
wowow Big thank you to those who have been working continuously to battle... Read More
Prayers to the family and close friends who know her. She was big... Read More