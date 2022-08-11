Northern Minnesota Hockey Camp Brings in 200+ Youth Players to BCA
The Northern Minnesota Hockey Camp is back up and running at the Bemidji Community Arena for its fourth year.
Over 200 youth hockey players ranging from mites to bantams are taught skills and drills, along with the fundamentals of the game. The camp is run by former and current Bemidji High School and Bemidji State University players and coaches.
The camp is partnered with Sanford POWER and helps raise money for Bemidji youth hockey programs. Since the Northern Minnesota Hockey Camp began in 2019, it has raised close to $150,000.
Registration is still open for the second week of the Northern Minnesota Hockey Camp, which runs from August 15-18.