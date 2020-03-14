Lakeland PBS

Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center Now Open in Bemidji

Nathan Green — Mar. 13 2020

The first co-ed science-based addiction wellness center in Beltrami County is now open.

On Friday, the Northern Minnesota Addiction Wellness Center held an open house for professionals to ask questions and tour the 32-bed facility. The center is working with clinics and doctors in the Bemidji area to ensure patients get the help they need.

The high- and medium-intensity substance use disorder facility will start taking in patients in the next couple of weeks. Eight patients will be admitted per week, which will gradually read a total of 32 patients by the end of the month. The treatment center will focus on a biopsychosocial model, and CEO Margot Kelsey says the priority is making the facility available for people in the area.

There will be an open house for the general public on Saturday, March 14th at starting at 10 AM.

