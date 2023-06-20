Northern Dental Access Center to Grow Services with Bagley Expansion

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Bemidji’s Northern Dental Access Center is growing their services with a recent expansion to Bagley.

The move comes after their acquisition of the Bagley Dental Clinic. Northern Dental Access Center anticipates an additional 7,000 annual appointments with their expansion to the area. The move will add to the over-27,000 appointments in Bemidji and the 4,000 appointments at their satellite clinic in Halstad.

The non-profit works to provide dental services to low-income people in northwest Minnesota and primarily serves people who are on Medical Assistance, MinnesotaCare, or those who require a sliding fee cash arrangement based on income.

Following facility renovations and patient transfers, the Bagley site is expected to open later this year in the fall.

