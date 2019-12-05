Lakeland PBS

Northeast Minnesota Man Killed In Truck-Train Collision

Destiny Wiggins — Dec. 5 2019

A 40-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the commercial truck he was driving was struck by a train in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Sax Road and County Road 7, located in McDavitt Township.

First responders found Adam Eugene Newton, 40, in a ditch near the collision site and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the crash involved a northbound Canadian National train. The rail crossing is controlled with stop signs.

On Monday, an Eveleth woman’s car slid into a moving freight train in Clinton Township and she was left unhurt.

This was the second collision between the train and a vehicle in northeast Minnesota in a short period of time.

 

