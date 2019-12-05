Northeast Minnesota Man Killed In Truck-Train Collision

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

A 40-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the commercial truck he was driving was struck by a train in St. Louis County.

According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, the crash happened at the intersection of Sax Road and County Road 7, located in McDavitt Township.

First responders found Adam Eugene Newton, 40, in a ditch near the collision site and was pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Sherriff’s office, the crash involved a northbound Canadian National train. The rail crossing is controlled with stop signs.

On Monday, an Eveleth woman’s car slid into a moving freight train in Clinton Township and she was left unhurt.

This was the second collision between the train and a vehicle in northeast Minnesota in a short period of time.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today