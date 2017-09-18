Nolan Presented With The Golden Triangle Award

U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan (D-MN) was awarded the Golden Triangle Award, the National Farmer’s Union’s highest legislative honor, for being a representative has has “demonstrated leadership and support at the federal policy-making level for family farmers, ranchers and their rural communities,” according to a release by the NFU.

Nolan was one of 33 United State Senators and Representatives presented with the award, which was first presented in 1988 and symbolizes the core principles of the NFA: education, cooperation, and legislation.

“The Golden Triangle Award recognizes farm and food champions in Congress that display outstanding leadership on the issues that are important to both our industry and our organization. We’re appreciative of their insight and devotion to securing the nation’s food supply for the good of both American family farmers and consumers,” said NFU President Roger Johnson in the release.

Minnesota’s own U.S. Senator Al Franken was also presented with the honor.