Nolan Presented With The Golden Triangle Award
U.S. Congressman Rick Nolan (D-MN) was awarded the Golden Triangle Award, the National Farmer’s Union’s highest legislative honor, for being a representative has has “demonstrated leadership and support at the federal policy-making level for family farmers, ranchers and their rural communities,” according to a release by the NFU.
Nolan was one of 33 United State Senators and Representatives presented with the award, which was first presented in 1988 and symbolizes the core principles of the NFA: education, cooperation, and legislation.
“The Golden Triangle Award recognizes farm and food champions in Congress that display outstanding leadership on the issues that are important to both our industry and our organization. We’re appreciative of their insight and devotion to securing the nation’s food supply for the good of both American family farmers and consumers,” said NFU President Roger Johnson in the release.
Minnesota’s own U.S. Senator Al Franken was also presented with the honor.
Recent Comments on Lakeland Public Television (LPTV)
That was good infbob well do a good job would like you to do a follow up on care... Read More
Nice event. Opportunities like these should not be missed.... Read More
Needs more information. Where is he being held? Is he out on bail? Why the exte... Read More
Once again you guys did an awesome job of showing up for the event and incredibl... Read More