DONATE

Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

Nolan Aide Will Not Run For Seat

Clayton Castle
Feb. 26 2018
Leave a Comment

Jeff Anderson, a former Duluth City Councilor and current aide to Representative Rick Nolan, has announced in a statement that he will not run for Nolan’s seat in 2018.

The full statement reads:

“Friends, after much thought and reflection, I have decided that at this time, I will not be running for Congress in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District.  Having a strong, smart and passionate person representing us in Congress is critical for our region and why I am encouraging State Representative Jason Metsa to run for this seat.

Jason has the record that best fits the district and the principles most closely aligned with our great Congressman Rick Nolan.  Jason has a proven track record of electability and will be a strong voice fighting for jobs, affordable health care and our way of life in here in Minnesota.

Working these past 5 years for Congressman Nolan has been a great honor and privilege.  I look forward to continuing the work with him until the end of his term in office.”

Nolan announced earlier this year that he does not plan on running for re-election in the 8th Congressional District, a seat he has held since 2013.

Clayton Castle
Contact the Author Clayton Castle
ccastle@lptv.org

Related Posts

Former Nolan Campaign Manager Running For Congress

Pawlenty Schedules Meeting To Consider Possible Run For Governor

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

Rhonda Dockendorf said

Thank you Trek North for taking action!!... Read More

Shirelle Moore
Shirelle Moore said

Hello Loren, The ploughing contest will be held over Labor Day weekend in 2019.... Read More

Loren said

Nice article on ploughing contest but when is it?... Read More

lamscomm said

Way to go Shelly!... Read More

Latest Story

Beltrami County Looks To Add Another Roundabout

With finishing touches remaining on one of Beltrami County’s first of four new roundabouts, the county is looking at a golden opportunity to add
Posted on Feb. 26 2018

Latest Stories

Beltrami County Looks To Add Another Roundabout

Posted on Feb. 26 2018

Community Spotlight: The Frozen Fore Adds Snowmobile Drag Races

Posted on Feb. 26 2018

Two Morrison County Men Arrested For Multiple Thefts

Posted on Feb. 26 2018

Central Lakes College Announces New Pathways Program

Posted on Feb. 26 2018

Kelliher Teacher Selected As Finalist For Minnesota Teacher Of The Year

Posted on Feb. 26 2018

About

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Any viewer posts or comments you make online could be used in our broadcasts.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

Contact Us

Locations
Submitting a PSA / Announcement
Submitting a Calendar Event
Submitting a Video or Photo
A Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.
108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.