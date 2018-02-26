Nolan Aide Will Not Run For Seat

Jeff Anderson, a former Duluth City Councilor and current aide to Representative Rick Nolan, has announced in a statement that he will not run for Nolan’s seat in 2018.

The full statement reads:

“Friends, after much thought and reflection, I have decided that at this time, I will not be running for Congress in Minnesota’s Eighth Congressional District. Having a strong, smart and passionate person representing us in Congress is critical for our region and why I am encouraging State Representative Jason Metsa to run for this seat.

Jason has the record that best fits the district and the principles most closely aligned with our great Congressman Rick Nolan. Jason has a proven track record of electability and will be a strong voice fighting for jobs, affordable health care and our way of life in here in Minnesota.

Working these past 5 years for Congressman Nolan has been a great honor and privilege. I look forward to continuing the work with him until the end of his term in office.”

Nolan announced earlier this year that he does not plan on running for re-election in the 8th Congressional District, a seat he has held since 2013.