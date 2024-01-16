No Snow, No Problem for Bemidji High School Nordic Ski Team

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Winter came late this year, which might be appreciated by some outdoors sports. That is, unless your sport has the world “ski” in it.

The Bemidji nordic ski team spent the first two months of their season patiently awaiting a solid snowfall while finding other ways to prepare for competition. The Lumberjacks have managed to get three races in so far this year, and if the weather cooperates, they will be able to host their first meet this weekend at the Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji.

