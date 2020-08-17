Lakeland PBS

No One Injured In Vehicle Fire in Nimrod

Destiny Wiggins — Aug. 17 2020

Authorities say that no one was injured a car fire that happened last week where the vehicle was deemed a total loss.

On Thursday, August 13th, 2020 at about 10:36 a.m., the Wadena County Sheriff’s Office received a call regarding a vehicle on fire in the City of Nimrod. Law enforcement and the Sebeka Fire Department arrived at the scene and found a 2001 Dodge Ram truck fully engulfed in flames at the intersection of Nimrod Ave. and Acorn Street. The fire was in the engine area and quickly spread to the cab.

The driver, identified as Duane Pearson, 65, of Sebeka, stated that the vehicle stalled at the intersection and died. He got out to pop the hood when the fire started.

The Wadena County Sheriff’s Office was assisted on scene by the Sebeka Police Department, Sebeka Fire Department, Wadena County Highway Department and K&K Towing.

