Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

No One Injured After House Fire In Hubbard County

Jul. 31 2019

No one was injured after an early morning house fire in the Lake Hattie Township near Lake Itasca. The fire was first reported to the Bemidji Fire Department at 3:51 a.m. The fire was located in the 46000 block of Hubbard County Road 97.

Bemidji firefighters arrived on scene and found half of the home on fire. The home’s only occupant was alerted to the fire by the smoke alarms and was able to escape without injury.

23 firefighters were on the scene with two fire engines, three water tenders, heavy rescue and two support vehicles. The fire caused heavy damage to the structure and contents.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation by the Bemidji Fire Department, however it appears to be accidental in nature.

The fire department was assisted at the scene by the Hubbard County Sheriff’s Office.

Shirelle Moore

Contact the Author

Shirelle Moore — smoore@lptv.org

Related Posts

Firework Safety For The Fourth Of July

Hubbard County Social Services Employees Demand Action After Claims Of A Hostile Work Environment

Missing Hubbard County Teenager Found

Pipeline Protesters Arrested In Hubbard County After Chaining Themselves To Equipment

Latest Story

EPA Hosts Public Forum To Discuss Superfund Site In Cass Lake

It was a packed house of concerned citizens and local government officials as the Environmental Protection Agency laid out their latest plan to
Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Latest Stories

EPA Hosts Public Forum To Discuss Superfund Site In Cass Lake

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Parishioners from St. Philip's Catholic Church Go On A 5-Day Pilgrimage To Crookston

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Kidz Clubhouse Hosts Puppet Workshop At Bemidji Public Library

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

NHL Goalie Coach Steve Briere Brings His Knowledge and Elite Goalie Camp to Bemidji

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Northwoods Adventure: Paul Bunyan Extreme Race Provides Fun For Families And Friends

Posted on Jul. 30 2019

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2019 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.