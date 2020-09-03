NLFX in Bemidji Lights Up Red to Show Solidarity with Arts Workers

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Since the pandemic began, over half of all arts workers have become unemployed. One Bemidji business showed support as a part of a national campaign to show solidarity.

NLFX Professional in Bemidji lit up its building red as a part of the Red Alert RESTART #WeMakeEvents movement to support workers in the arts industry. This started as a worldwide event and has made its way across the county.

NLFX President Ben Stowe says that he hopes this is a sign to all artist workers that they’re all in this together.

