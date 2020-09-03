Lakeland PBS

NLFX in Bemidji Lights Up Red to Show Solidarity with Arts Workers

Betsy Melin — Sep. 2 2020

Since the pandemic began, over half of all arts workers have become unemployed. One Bemidji business showed support as a part of a national campaign to show solidarity.

NLFX Professional in Bemidji lit up its building red as a part of the Red Alert RESTART #WeMakeEvents movement to support workers in the arts industry. This started as a worldwide event and has made its way across the county.

NLFX President Ben Stowe says that he hopes this is a sign to all artist workers that they’re all in this together.

