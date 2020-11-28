Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Lit Up for 39th Annual City of Lights Celebration

Lakeland News — Nov. 27 2020

After the latest Governor’s announcement, the Nisswa City of Lights celebration was ready to pull the plug on the lights and their entire event. But after reconsidering how they can celebrate safely, the 39th annual event took place Friday night. We sent reporter Nick Ursini to Nisswa to see the lights fireworks and yes, Santa Claus.

The city is hopeful that they can return to normal for their 40th anniversary next year.

