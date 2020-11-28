Nisswa Lit Up for 39th Annual City of Lights Celebration

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to email this to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

After the latest Governor’s announcement, the Nisswa City of Lights celebration was ready to pull the plug on the lights and their entire event. But after reconsidering how they can celebrate safely, the 39th annual event took place Friday night. We sent reporter Nick Ursini to Nisswa to see the lights fireworks and yes, Santa Claus.

The city is hopeful that they can return to normal for their 40th anniversary next year.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today. Donate Today