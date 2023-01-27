Lakeland PBS

Nisswa Lions Club Holds 4th Annual Diaper Drive

Lakeland News — Jan. 26 2023

The Nisswa Lions Club held their 4th annual Diaper Drive on Thursday as part of their January service project.

Ye Olde Pickle Factory in downtown Nisswa hosted the event, where Lions Club and community members alike showed up to donate diapers. Three different agencies – Relationship Safety Alliance, Lakes Area Pregnancy Support Center, and Central Lakes College – will receive the diapers to give to those in need.

“There was a couple of non-profits in the Brainerd area that we knew struggled with having a diaper supply on hand for families and mothers when they need it, and so we’re like, ‘well, that would be something a Lions Club would do,'” said Lions Club member Shawn Hansen. “And then we decided to pair it at our favorite bar, which is our municipal bar here in Nisswa, and put pizza with it and some beer tasting and say ‘your entry is, bring us diapers.'”

Last year’s drive brought in just under 17,000 diapers. This year, the Nisswa Lions Club expects to amass just over 20,000.

