Nisswa Chamber Of Commerce Selects New President

The Nisswa Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors has selected Holly Holm as the new president of the Nisswa Chamber.

Holm is currently the Executive Director at Brainerd Community Action and has eight years of chamber experience with the Brainerd Lakes Chamber.

Holm will be replacing Shawn Hansen, current Nisswa Chamber President, who recently announced her retirement. The chamber plans to have Holm and Hansen work together through the month of March to allow for a smooth transition for staff, chamber members, and the communities served by the chamber.