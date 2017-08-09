Night To Unite Brings Together Police And Community

It was a beautiful night at Oscar Kristofferson Park in Baxter for a celebration of community and policing, thanks to the Night to Unite event put on by the Baxter Police Department.

Similar to events like National Night Out, Night to Unite it meant as a way for the community to come together, have fun, and learn more about police and public services.

In communities like Brainerd and Baxter, the police are beloved by the citizens, despite turbulent times around the country for police officers.

The event brought out citizens young and old, rich and poor. One teen has volunteered at the event multiple times in the 12 year history of Night to Unite.

More than celebrating the police and community relationship, Night to Unite has become an annual summer tradition in the Baxter area.