Next Free Park Day in Minnesota on Monday, Jan. 15

If you’re looking for something to do next Monday, remember that entrance to all Minnesota State Parks is free on that day.

Monday, Jan. 15 is one of four Free Park Days scheduled for 2024. The goal of Free Park Days is to get all Minnesotans outdoors and to showcase the parks at different times of the year. Research shows that spending time outdoors in nature provides multiple health and wellness benefits.

All 75 state parks and recreation areas in Minnesota are waiving their entrance fees on Monday. Depending on location and if snow is present, visitors this year could partake in popular winter activities like sledding, snowshoeing, and cross country skiing. But if snow is not present, visitors could still participate in other activities like birding or winter hiking.

More information on Free Park Days can be found on the DNR website.

