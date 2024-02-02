Lakeland PBS

Newest COVID Shots Are 54% Effective in Preventing Symptoms, CDC Finds

Lakeland News — Feb. 1 2024

By MIKE STOBBE AP Medical Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — The latest versions of COVID-19 vaccines were 54% effective at preventing symptomatic infection in adults, according to the first U.S. study to assess how well the shots work.

The shots became available last year and were designed to better protect against more recent coronavirus variants.

In Thursday’s study, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention looked at 9,000 people who got tested for COVID-19 at CVS and Walgreens pharmacies, checking who tested positive and whether they had gotten a new shot or not.

The 54% finding is similar to what’s been reported in other countries, and it’s also about what was reported for an earlier vaccine version, said the Ruth Link-Gelles of the CDC, the study’s lead author.

Studies coming out later this year will assess how effective the shot was at preventing symptoms severe enough to send patients to a doctor’s office or hospital, she said.

The CDC recommends the new shots for everyone 6 months and older, but most Americans haven’t gotten them. The latest CDC data suggests only about 22% of U.S. adults have gotten the shots, and only 11% of children. The slow uptake meant that it took longer for researchers to gather enough data to assess how well the shots work, Link-Gelles said.

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Science and Educational Media Group. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Health Officials Urge Caution with Increased Respiratory Virus Activity

CDC Reports Respiratory Viruses Like Covid-19 & Flu Activity Increasing

Beltrami County Health Department Hosts Free Flu Shot Event

W-H-O Reports Covid-19 Pandemic Has Entered A Different Phase | Lakeland News

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2024 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.