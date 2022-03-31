New United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota Takes Oath of Office

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Andrew M. Luger has officially taken the oath of office as the new United States Attorney for the District of Minnesota on March 30. This follows his confirmation by the U.S. Senate on March 23. He succeeds Erica H. MacDonald who served from 2018-2021.

About his new role as the U.S. Attorney for the District of Minnesota, Luger says, “I am honored to lead this office and once again serve the people of Minnesota as their United States Attorney. I look forward to working with these talented public servants who are committed to public safety and the pursuit of justice.”

Holding this position, U.S. Attorney Luger is the top-ranking federal law enforcement official for the District of Minnesota. His office is responsible for overseeing 115 employees, prosecuting federal crimes in the district. These crimes include terrorism, firearms, narcotics, child exploitation, human trafficking, financial fraud, healthcare fraud, and public corruption. It will also represent the United States in affirmative and defensive civil cases, and, also to assist Minnesota communities in enhancing public safety.

Luger has previously worked as a partner at the Minneapolis office of Jones Day from 2017 to 2022 in Investigations and White Collar Defense Practices. In this role, Luger represented both local and international companies and lead the firm’s fight against hate crimes and extremism.

Other credentials of Luger’s include serving as an Assistant United States Attorney for the Eastern District of New York from 1989 to 1992 and then for the District of Minnesota from 1992-1995. While serving as the Assistant U.S. Attorney for these district, Luger primarily prosecuted a wide variety of narcotics and violent crimes, and complex white collar frauds. In 1995, Luger worked at the law firm of Greene Espel in Minneapolis and partnered until 2014.

Luger’s nomination by President Joe Biden took place on November 12, 2021. He recognized Mr. Kovats upon taking office. Kovats most recently worked as the U.S. Attorney and has a dedicated service to the office and the Department of Justice.

