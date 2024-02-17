New Shuttle Service Coming to Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport

Click to print (Opens in new window)

There’s a new shuttle service coming to the Brainerd Lakes Area in March, as Sun Country Airlines and the Landline Company have announced a partnership to connect travelers from Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport (BRD) to Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport.

The services is slated to shuttle four buses to the Twin Cities a day and will connect customers directly with the Sun Country Airlines network. While the service is in its infancy, Brainerd Lakes Regional Airport Director Steven Wright sees its convenience attracting many Minnesotans.

“People are wanting convenience again. People are not wanting to drive down the two-and-a-half to three-hour drive,” said Wright. “They’re wanting to be able to park, free parking here at the airport, have a seamless transition of travel. So whether it is on this daily bus service or the daily aircraft service that’s offered through BRD … you’re able to arrive to your destination fresh and not fried.”

The service will run six days a week from March 21 through April 11 and five days a week from April 12 through May 31. Sun Country will also be waiving the fee on connections between the two airports through September 9.

