Lakeland PBS

New Search to Begin Monday for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

Lakeland News — Sep. 23 2023

Nevaeh Kingbird (Courtesy: MN DPS)

It’s been almost two years since 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird went missing from Bemidji. She disappeared in Oct. 2021 and hasn’t been seen since.

Today, there’s a renewed push to find answers in this case and two other missing Indigenous people in the area. Jeremy Jourdain disappeared from Bemidji in 2017, and Damon Boyd vanished from East Grand Forks in 2014.

The Bemidji Police Department is the lead investigative agency in charge of Kingbird’s disappearance. They have partnered with tribal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in an effort to locate Nevaeh or any clue that may lead to her safe return.

On Monday, about 100 people from more than 20 different agencies will conduct a grid search of more than 150 acres in Bemidji. The search will include seven K9 teams, and the goal of this search is to find clue that may lead to the recovery of Nevaeh or any other missing person.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Lakeland News

Related Posts

Golden Apple: Bemidji Boys & Girls Club Expands to New J.W. Smith Elementary Site

Bemidji United Way Kicks Off Community Campaign by Raising Over $263,000

Bemidji Boys’ Soccer Takes on Moorhead at Home, Ends Match in 2-2 Tie

Bemidji Girls’ Swim & Dive Wins Over Fosston-Bagley-Crookston at Home

Get the free PBS App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2023 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.