New Search to Begin Monday for Missing Bemidji Teen Nevaeh Kingbird

It’s been almost two years since 15-year-old Nevaeh Kingbird went missing from Bemidji. She disappeared in Oct. 2021 and hasn’t been seen since.

Today, there’s a renewed push to find answers in this case and two other missing Indigenous people in the area. Jeremy Jourdain disappeared from Bemidji in 2017, and Damon Boyd vanished from East Grand Forks in 2014.

The Bemidji Police Department is the lead investigative agency in charge of Kingbird’s disappearance. They have partnered with tribal, state, and federal law enforcement agencies in an effort to locate Nevaeh or any clue that may lead to her safe return.

On Monday, about 100 people from more than 20 different agencies will conduct a grid search of more than 150 acres in Bemidji. The search will include seven K9 teams, and the goal of this search is to find clue that may lead to the recovery of Nevaeh or any other missing person.

