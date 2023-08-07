New Red Lake Charter School Accepting Students K-6 for 2023-24 Year

Click to print (Opens in new window)

The new Endazhi-Nitaawiging Charter School in Red Lake recently announced they will be accepting students for the upcoming school year.

Enrollment is now open but also limited for students that will be in kindergarten through 6th grade for the 2023-24 year. If the number of student applications exceed the school’s capacity, a lottery selection process will be used to enroll students.

On their website, the school says they aim to provide an education grounded in Ojibwe values through both academics and celebrating Indigenous culture. An opportunity to meet teachers and take a tour of the school, located behind the Red Lake fire station, will take place on September 2nd at 9 a.m.

Students can be enrolled on the school’s website. Classes will start on September 5th.

