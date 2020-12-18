Lakeland PBS

New Nurse Practitioner at Lakewood Health System in Staples

Nick UrsiniDec. 18 2020

Michelle Allred is the newest family nurse practitioner to join Lakewood Health System.

From Sumner, Washington, Allred received her advanced nursing degree from Walden University in Minneapolis.

“I am excited to partner with Lakewood Health System in their devotion to providing exceptional healthcare,” said Allred.

As a family nurse practitioner, Allred has special interests in health promotion and disease prevention for the most vulnerable patients. Allred received the 2019 Emerging Rural Health Leader award from the Minnesota Rural Health Association.

Allred will provide care for residents and tenants at Lakewood Care Center and Lakewood Pines and Manor according to the release.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

Nick Ursini

By — Nick Ursini

Related Posts

MN COVID-19 Business Relief Package Breakdown

New COVID-19 Testing Site to Open in Brainerd

Brainerd Allowing Exemptions for New Trash Pickup Rule

Sanford Bemidji and Bagley Medical Centers Updating Visitor Restrictions

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Connect with Us

Watch Live News Casts

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2020 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.