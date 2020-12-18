New Nurse Practitioner at Lakewood Health System in Staples

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Michelle Allred is the newest family nurse practitioner to join Lakewood Health System.

From Sumner, Washington, Allred received her advanced nursing degree from Walden University in Minneapolis.

“I am excited to partner with Lakewood Health System in their devotion to providing exceptional healthcare,” said Allred.

As a family nurse practitioner, Allred has special interests in health promotion and disease prevention for the most vulnerable patients. Allred received the 2019 Emerging Rural Health Leader award from the Minnesota Rural Health Association.

Allred will provide care for residents and tenants at Lakewood Care Center and Lakewood Pines and Manor according to the release.

