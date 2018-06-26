Lakeland PBS
LPTV NEWS

New Monument In Bemidji Proclaims “#OnlyInMN”

Josh Peterson
Jun. 25 2018
Leave a Comment

In a city that pride itself on larger than life sculptures, the watchful eyes of Paul Bunyan will have something else to watch over. Today in Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park, a giant hashtag was unloaded and positioned, proudly proclaiming: “#OnlyInMN.”

The traveling hashtag has been on the road over the past year, and was proudly displayed during the Superbowl. With the city of Bemidji being recognized as Minnesota’s best town, Visit Bemidji felt it was only fitting that Explore Minnesota bring their #OnlyInMN hashtag monument to the city.

Even before the monument was completely set up, spectators and tourists couldn’t resist this great photo opportunity. Some of the park visitors are happy the giant hashtag is here and are looking forward to the Best Minnesota Town Party.

Day or night, the monument will be on display with LED lights, adding a dramatic lighting effect at night. But the monument is not a permanent fixture, as it will only being in place for three weeks.

The #OnlyInMN monument is one of many features at the Best Minnesota Town Party, which will be held on Wednesday, June 27th beginning at 5:00pm.

Josh Peterson
Contact the Author Josh Peterson
jpeterson@lptv.org

Related Posts

Visit Bemidji & Explore Minnesota

Two Injured In Six-Vehicle Crash In Bemidji

Strike Up The Band! Bemidji High School Marching Band Prepares For Summer Season

Nitty Gritty Dirt Band Brings “American Dream” To Bemidji

What do you think?

Recent Comments on Lakeland PBS

henry said

great... Read More

Mk said

... Read More

Chuck and Gail Mueller said

Bravo David! You don't choose depression, but you can choose to get help and re... Read More

Jovanna said

To be honest I want to see the video again that the sgt showed all of us I reall... Read More

Latest Story

Line 3 Pipeline Decision Expected This Week

State regulators reconvene this week to decide whether to approve or reject Enbridge Energy’s proposal for replacing its Line 3 oil
Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Latest Stories

Line 3 Pipeline Decision Expected This Week

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Two Charged For Killing Man On Homestead

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Community Spotlight: Paul Bunyan Days Celebrates 70 Years In Akeley

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Crow Wing County Drug Court Hosts Hog Roast Fundraiser

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Two More Lawsuits Challenge Proposed Mine Near Wilderness Area

Posted on Jun. 25 2018

Contact Us

Locations
Submit a PSA / Announcement
Submit a Calendar Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands that the media people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2013-2018 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.

Select an option

Monthly Contribution

Your sustaining contribution is automatically drawn from your account each month.

One-Time Contribution

Your one-time contribution is good for a full year of membership benefits.