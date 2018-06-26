New Monument In Bemidji Proclaims “#OnlyInMN”

In a city that pride itself on larger than life sculptures, the watchful eyes of Paul Bunyan will have something else to watch over. Today in Bemidji’s Paul Bunyan Park, a giant hashtag was unloaded and positioned, proudly proclaiming: “#OnlyInMN.”

The traveling hashtag has been on the road over the past year, and was proudly displayed during the Superbowl. With the city of Bemidji being recognized as Minnesota’s best town, Visit Bemidji felt it was only fitting that Explore Minnesota bring their #OnlyInMN hashtag monument to the city.

Even before the monument was completely set up, spectators and tourists couldn’t resist this great photo opportunity. Some of the park visitors are happy the giant hashtag is here and are looking forward to the Best Minnesota Town Party.

Day or night, the monument will be on display with LED lights, adding a dramatic lighting effect at night. But the monument is not a permanent fixture, as it will only being in place for three weeks.

The #OnlyInMN monument is one of many features at the Best Minnesota Town Party, which will be held on Wednesday, June 27th beginning at 5:00pm.