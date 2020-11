Click to print (Opens in new window)

Spencer Igo, who is from Grand Rapids, is excited to start representing District 5B in St.Paul. Igo, along with Sen. Justin Eichorn and Rep. Matt Bliss, will all be representing District 5.

With this being Igo’s first election, he is ready to discuss important topics such as education and bridging the gap in northern Minnesota.

