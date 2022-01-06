Lakeland PBS

New Minnesota COVID-19 Testing Sites Start Opening Friday

Emma HudziakJan. 6 2022

ANOKA, Minn. (AP) — Minnesota’s newest COVID-19 community testing site will open at the National Guard Armory in Anoka on Friday, Gov. Tim Walz announced Thursday, while the Guard will help raise the capacity of a similar site in downtown St. Paul by 50%.

The moves to boost the state’s testing capacity amid the spike in omicron variant cases are building on the governors announcement on Tuesday, that the Guard and Minnesota Department of Health would stand up three new community testing sites to deal with the surging demand for testing.

“It’s going to be a challenging three weeks or so but we’ve got Minnesota’s best on duty here,” Walz said during a visit to the Anoka facility. “We’ve got our public health officials across the state, we’ve got our private-sector partners going.”

The Anoka Armory site will open at 11 a.m. Friday. A site at the armory in Cottage Grove will open next Thursday. The existing testing center at the Roy Wilkins Auditorium in St. Paul gained 50% more capacity as of Thursday — from 2,000 tests per day to 3,000 — thanks to support from the Guard.

While the sites accept walk-ins, Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm encouraged people to make appointments online.

The health department will open a new testing site in North Branch on Monday, officials announced earlier.

Lakeland News is member supported content. Please consider supporting Lakeland News today.

By — Emma Hudziak

Related Posts

6,936 New COVID-19 Cases, 62 Deaths Reported Thursday in MN

Minnesota AG Ellison Quarantining Outside US with COVID-19

Minneapolis, St. Paul Restore Mask Mandates as Virus Spreads

4,149 New COVID-19 Cases, 71 Deaths Reported Wednesday in MN

Get the free PBS Video App

roku
Apple TV
FireTV
AndroidTV
Google Play Store
Apple Store

Contact Us

Directions
Submit an Event
Submit a Video or Photo
Problem with the Website
Need to contact us about something else? Please visit our contact us page for more options.

About Us

Lakeland PBS understands the media that people are exposed to make a significant impact on their lives. Our hope is that the six channels we broadcast along with our online presence provide people with media experiences that make a positive impact on their lives.

Lakeland PBS is where you want to be!

108 Grant Ave NE, Bemidji, MN 56601 | 800-292-0922
KAWE Public Profile | KAWB Public Profile | Cable Provider Channel List | Privacy Policy
Copyright © 2022 Lakeland PBS. All Right Reserved.