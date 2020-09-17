New Grant Program For Non-Profit Organizations In Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County has announced a new grant opportunity for non-profit organizations called the Beltrami County COVID-19 Non-Profit Relief Fund.

The funding is part of the CARES Act and was funded through a directive of Governor Walz who distributed $841 million dollars of Federal CARES act dollars to towns, cities and counties in the state.

501(c)(3) charitable organizations can apply for the grant and receive funds from $1,000-$10,000 to cover expenses specifically related to COVID-19.

Applications will be accepted starting on September 21 through October 4th and funding will be available shortly after.

Funds will be administered by Greater Bemidji on the counties behalf.

To access the application or for more information you visit https://www.greaterbemidji.com/

