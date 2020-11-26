New Grant Available to Businesses In Beltrami County

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Beltrami County has announced a new grant program for small businesses to help with costs directly affected by COVID-19.

Restaurants, fitness centers, entertainment venues and other small businesses that were forced to close due to the Governor’s Executive Order may apply for grants up to $25,000.

The funding is part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act (CARES Act) funding allocated to the County through the directive of Governor Walz. Greater Bemidji, the region’s economic development organization, will be administering the grants on behalf of the County.

Business applicants must be physically located in Beltrami County and have an active registration with the MN Secretary of State. Businesses must show a decline or loss in revenue.

Applications must be submitted by December 6, 2020. Applications can be found online at https://www.greaterbemidji.com/business-relief-fund/.

